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America's Own Social Credit System
TheBubbaNews
TheBubbaNews
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35 views • August 05, 2021
If you think forced vaccinations are bad, just wait until they finish construction on the CHINESE-STYLE SOCIAL CREDIT SYSTEM being implemented as America's Own Social Credit System.
#socialcreditsystem #socialcreditscore #socialscore

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Information in this video is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This video contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel.
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vaccinationsocial credit scoreforced vaccination
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