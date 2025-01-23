HAITIAN GANG MEMBER THANKS BATHHOUSE BARRY AND TATERTOT 🥔☢🔥🦄 AND INSISTS HE IS NEVER GOING BACK❗

Publius - 🚨 HAITIAN GANG MEMBER: "I'm not going back to Haiti! F- Trump, you feel me? Yo, Biden forever, bro! Thank Obama, for everything he did for me, bro!" Do you SUPPORT Tom Homan Deporting EVERY Illegal Alien Caught By ICE and not just the violent criminals?





This is such good propaganda it's almost hard to believe it's real.





Going after the most violent criminal illegals first is probably the best way to sustain initial public support for the deportations. Once that is firmly established, hopefully other illegals will be removed as well.





Save the ICE Deportation Hotline on your phone and do your patriotic duty by reporting illegals.





866-347-2423





Source: https://fxtwitter.com/ocraziocornpop/status/1882465380100170216