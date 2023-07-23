Create New Account
Mysterious Star Forts of Tartaria and Dragon Lairs Exposed
Alex Hammer
Published 19 hours ago

The Midnight Ride w/ David Carrico and Jon Pounders on NYSTVMysterious Star Forts of Tartaria and Dragon Lairs Exposed


Evidence of a mud flood event can be found all over the world. This is most apparent when one begins to look at architecture, and buildings in virtually any larger populated city, where one begins to find building after building of a certain age, that appears to have part or all of its original ground floor story embedded below ground.


When researching topics like the Mud Flood, one begins to come across a number of other, equally fascinating side topics, again and again. These include such episode length introduction worthy things as “Star Forts”, “The Cultural Layer” “Ancient Mound Building Cultures”, Giants, “Great Tartaria”, “Atlantis”, “Hyperborea”, and more.


Join us as we dig into this topic.


Book

https://gallica.bnf.fr/ark:/12148/btv1b105098111/f12.item.r=description%20de%20la%20pologne%20prusse.zoom


NYSTV

https://www.nystv.org


