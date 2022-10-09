Urgent - Why This?

Create New Account
Russ Wade
Published a month ago |

Urgent Message – CLO2 could be an answer for so many things. Electric vehicles may not be a great idea. The governments of the world are spraying us like bugs. Medical advice can be found in the Bible, although it may not be understood…

Links: If you have already seen my last three videos, thank you for watching and feel free to enjoy others. God Bless


Fear Not Them Which Kill “The YouTube Account”

https://www.brighteon.com/939343b9-abeb-4efa-8af5-b7ded207f42d


Once To Die

https://www.brighteon.com/07746e67-ca59-45ed-a386-80c84a2e7c6b


The Middle Is Here

https://www.brighteon.com/2597d050-51b5-4e9f-a408-f988d3fe500c



My first video that was taken down about two years ago and was on CLO2 as a cure for many things viral or bacterial.

With what we know about virology now it is no wonder that this has worked for me for over 15 years.


Benefits of CLO2

https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-alkalizing-benefits-of-chlorine-dioxide-clo2-in-human-health


