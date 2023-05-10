https://gettr.com/post/p2gi226857a

5/5/2023 The latest Newsmax article by the renowned writer Matt Palumbo exposes how the CCP’s "912 Special Group", some American media outlets, and unscrupulous lawyers are all in cahoots to defame and suppress Mr. Miles Guo. The article once again strongly proves that Mr. Miles Guo is a direct victim of the CCP's deep penetration into American media and the justice system.

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





5/5/2023 著名作家马特·帕伦博在《大全新闻》发表的最新文章揭露了中共"912特别工作组"、一些美国媒体和无良律师如何沆瀣一气诋毁和打压郭文贵先生，再次有力地证明了郭先生就是中共对美国媒体和司法体系深度渗透的直接受害者

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平



