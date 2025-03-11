BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Last night, UAF carried out a massive UAV attack on Moscow and the Moscow region - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
100 views • 1 month ago

❗️ While we were sleeping, the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a massive UAV attack on Moscow and the Moscow region, as well as the Vladimir, Tula, Kaluga, Ryazan and Kursk regions

Main:

— One person was killed and three were injured in the Moscow region as a result of a drone attack, Governor Vorobyov reported.

— Air defense forces shot down 69 enemy drones flying toward Moscow, Sobyanin reported.

— The danger of a UAV attack was announced in the Samara region and in Tatarstan; drones were also shot down over the Vladimir, Tula, Kaluga and Ryazan regions.

— Restrictions on departures and arrivals are in effect at the airports of Zhukovsky, Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, and they were also introduced in Nizhny Novgorod and Yaroslavl.

— As a result of falling debris in Ramenskoye, at least seven apartments were damaged, 12 people were evacuated

— One employee died as a result of a UAV falling on the territory of Miratorg in Domodedovo, the company reported

— In total, 337 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down over Russian territory overnight. This was the largest attack on Moscow

Adding: 

Russian Lawmaker Backs Retaliatory Strike on Ukraine Following Drone Attack Near Moscow

A Russian lawmaker has supported calls for a retaliatory strike on Ukraine using the "Oreshnik" system after a nighttime drone raid targeted the Moscow region.

According to reports, the idea was initially proposed by a journalist and later endorsed by Andrey Kartapolov, head of the State Duma's Defense Committee.

"The decision rests with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, but I believe launching [‘Oreshnik’] would be appropriate—perhaps even more than one," Kartapolov is quoted as saying by Russian media.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
