WARNING Do Not Take Methylene Blue & MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) On the Same Day!
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 15 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For MMS + Activator - http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html


Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


WHAT IS MMS? (Miracle Mineral Solution) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/F1S4N7mLelod/

What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Benefits! - http://bitly.ws/PKnV

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

The MMS Health Recovery Plan (Program) -

https://bit.ly/3UkQYhF

Can You Take Methylene Blue and Lugol’s Iodine on the Same Day? -

https://bit.ly/3SEtTpA

Can You Take Methylene Blue And Turpentine On The Same Day? -

https://bit.ly/3Ztn4t3
How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz
Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this & find information about this by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


WARNING Do Not Take Methylene Blue & MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) On the Same Day!


One question I get asked frequently in regards to ingesting MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) and Methylene Blue is whether can these safely be taken on the same day as each other.


So to respond to this question I have created this video "WARNING Do Not Take Methylene Blue & MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) On the Same Day!" to make you fully aware of why you should not take these on the same day.


If you want to why I am giving a warning about taking these on the same day make sure to watch this video from start to finish.


