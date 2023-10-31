❗️A Palestinian child recognises her mother's dead body by her hair 🇵🇸
Published 21 hours ago
😥"Israel killed my mother, sister, aunt and grandparents. I wish I died too."
Source @🇦🇺#AussieCossack🇷🇺
