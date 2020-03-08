© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vanquishing Lyme Disease with Nootropics [Errol Greene Interview]
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • March 08, 2020
Errol Greene's story about overcoming debilitating Lyme Disease with Nootropics.
We delve into some of the conspiracy lore surrounding Lyme Disease, growth-hormone hacking with the "research chemical" Ibutamoren (MK-677), his product Instant Clarity™ by Greene Nutraceuticals, and a surprising sex hack, Apple Cider Vinegar and baking soda.
Resources and Science Mentioned
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1511-errol-greene
3:30 Curing Lyme Disease w/Nootropics
Documentary: How Did Lyme Escape From Plum Island? https://www.brighteon.com/35bcf695-f1e1-4b5f-9e36-0fae04d36aa9
15:00 Dual N-Back for Working Memory https://www.limitlessmindset.com/software-apps/1342-dual-n-back-pro
22:00 Instant Clarity™ powdered stack https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Instant-Clarity
38:40 Ibutamoren MK-677 - Take 10mg-30mg before bed https://www.limitlessmindset.com/MK-677
47:10 Energetic breathing quantified w/Heartmath devices https://www.limitlessmindset.com/mind-hardware/379-heartmath-emwave2
54:40 Sex Hacks
58:08 Dr. Elizabeth De in Colorado https://www.uchealth.org/provider/elizabeth-de-md/
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My Book
How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Donate
Bitcoin: 37ftt2np8YxGedZu87eGmbiE9RxyCNs1VN
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
We delve into some of the conspiracy lore surrounding Lyme Disease, growth-hormone hacking with the "research chemical" Ibutamoren (MK-677), his product Instant Clarity™ by Greene Nutraceuticals, and a surprising sex hack, Apple Cider Vinegar and baking soda.
Resources and Science Mentioned
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1511-errol-greene
3:30 Curing Lyme Disease w/Nootropics
Documentary: How Did Lyme Escape From Plum Island? https://www.brighteon.com/35bcf695-f1e1-4b5f-9e36-0fae04d36aa9
15:00 Dual N-Back for Working Memory https://www.limitlessmindset.com/software-apps/1342-dual-n-back-pro
22:00 Instant Clarity™ powdered stack https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Instant-Clarity
38:40 Ibutamoren MK-677 - Take 10mg-30mg before bed https://www.limitlessmindset.com/MK-677
47:10 Energetic breathing quantified w/Heartmath devices https://www.limitlessmindset.com/mind-hardware/379-heartmath-emwave2
54:40 Sex Hacks
58:08 Dr. Elizabeth De in Colorado https://www.uchealth.org/provider/elizabeth-de-md/
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My Book
How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Donate
Bitcoin: 37ftt2np8YxGedZu87eGmbiE9RxyCNs1VN
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.