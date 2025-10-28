BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
[Oct 28, 2025] Episode 43 - Exploring Flat Earth with Flat Earth Dave Weiss [Reframing the Narrative]
DITRH Interviews
DITRH Interviews
41 views • 22 hours ago

Join PJ and Jake in this episode of 'Reframing the Narrative' as they welcome special guest Flat Earth Dave (Dave Weiss). The discussion bursts open with insights into how cognitive dissonance affects people's acceptance of new paradigms, diving deep into the personal journeys that led them to question the accepted shape of the Earth and the nature of our realm. Dave shares compelling moments from his own exploration, including pivotal content like the video 'What On Earth Happened' by Ewaranon. The conversation traverses through narratives of past events, skepticism, and the contentious science behind Earth's shape. The hosts and their guest also explore the influence of AI, the theological implications of a flat Earth, and the enigmatic 'why the lie' phenomenon. As the discussion intensifies, they delve into the controversial 24-hour sun experiment and other significant speculations about the world's hidden truths. A must-watch for those questioning the “spinning water ball” mainstream narrative and seeking a deeper understanding of the flat earth perspective.

Drop us a line:

[email protected]

Visit the Shadowbanned Library

www.shadowbannedlibrary.com

Subscribe to Our Substack:

https://substack.com/@reframingthenar...

Agent131711 on Substack:

https://chemtrails.substack.com

We're also on Rumble, Odysee, and Spotify!


Get the app! Learn the TRUTH! More info found at https://www.FlatEarthDave.com App Referral code: FErkvst

Share the app with everyone: https://www.flatearthdave.com/gift

To book Flat Earth Dave on your show: https://flatearthdave.com/book-flat-earth-dave/

Detoxify your life! Remove Nano Toxins! Buy "MasterPeace" Holistic Detoxification. Link here: https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/?ref=24315


Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.

https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-R


We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It's easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever-expanding universe.


With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.


The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.


The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible? We have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.


Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!


Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA


Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:

https://www.patreon.com/DITRH


For one time donations: Paypal [email protected]

Venmo: dtweiss

Cash App: $DITRH

BTC: bc1qu3zj79344ffn8y3z3uqvdn3tewmmkjpymzvscu


FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/FlatEarthDave

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews/search?

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh

Rumble: https://rumble.com/DITRHinterviews

Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist

Instagram: https://instagram.com/flatearthdavecom

Web3: https://flatearthdave.tv

X: https://x.com/FlatEarthDaveX


podcast, science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education

Keywords
scienceeducationpodcasttechnologyastronomyphysicsgeology
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Welcome

01:00Guest Introduction: Dave Weiss

01:44Exploring Flat Earth Theories

03:54Personal Journey into Flat Earth

06:00Debunking and Discoveries

10:20Conferences and Community

15:24The Role of Belief and Indoctrination

17:43Why the Lie?

31:15Psyops and Public Perception

34:28AI's Growing Influence

34:42Old World Connections

35:21AI's Hidden Capabilities

36:59AI in Politics and Media

37:58Questioning Reality

38:20The Charlie Kirk Psyop

39:22Future Speculations

40:14The Role of AI in Society

48:24Spiritual Warfare and Influence

52:21The Nature of Reality

01:06:42Upcoming Events and Final Thoughts

