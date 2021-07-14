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Canadian Cannabis Sales To Surpass $3B in 2021
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20 views • July 14, 2021
Canadian adult-use cannabis sales grew by 86% to nearly $2.2 billion in 2020. BDSA estimates that total spending in Canada reached more than $2.6 billion in 2020.
Canada’s legal cannabis industry saw only limited, short-term negative effect from the pandemic in 2020, including an increase in physical retail share of total sales— nearly 90%.
Valuations of Canadian-focused operators are still trading at a premium on sales compared to U.S. operators, despite a smaller market and lower margins.
BDSA forecasts total legal cannabis spending in Canada to reach nearly $6.4 billion in 2026, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%.
Show Notes:
CANADIAN CANNABIS SPENDING SOARS TO $2.6 BILLION IN 2020
https://bdsa.com/canadian-cannabis-spending-soars-to-2-6-billion-in-2020/
US valuations flat, Canada expands
https://mjbizdaily.com/investor-intelligence/comp-tables-as-of-april-7-2020-us-valuations-flat-canada-expands/
A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/21/07/12591805/a-complete-list-of-nyse-and-nasdaq-listed-cannabis-companies-updated
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 761 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, products, reviews, and some random stuff. But as Jay-Z said "it's only entertainment."
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Canada’s legal cannabis industry saw only limited, short-term negative effect from the pandemic in 2020, including an increase in physical retail share of total sales— nearly 90%.
Valuations of Canadian-focused operators are still trading at a premium on sales compared to U.S. operators, despite a smaller market and lower margins.
BDSA forecasts total legal cannabis spending in Canada to reach nearly $6.4 billion in 2026, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%.
Show Notes:
CANADIAN CANNABIS SPENDING SOARS TO $2.6 BILLION IN 2020
https://bdsa.com/canadian-cannabis-spending-soars-to-2-6-billion-in-2020/
US valuations flat, Canada expands
https://mjbizdaily.com/investor-intelligence/comp-tables-as-of-april-7-2020-us-valuations-flat-canada-expands/
A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/21/07/12591805/a-complete-list-of-nyse-and-nasdaq-listed-cannabis-companies-updated
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 761 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, products, reviews, and some random stuff. But as Jay-Z said "it's only entertainment."
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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