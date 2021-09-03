RED ALERT: FALSE FLAG INCOMING!

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/redalert-falseflag/
What does it mean when intelligence services start describing the next terror attack . . . despite having no intelligence about it? And what does it mean when former cabinet officials start comparing bodily autonomy advocates to suicide bombers? There's a false flag coming. And don't you believe it when they pull it off.