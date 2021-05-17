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CONSPIRACY CHIC: 2 "THE AI/3D PRINTING ROBOT INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION," NO JOBS?.
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TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS ARE MOVING AROUND IN THE BACKGROUND TO REPLACE YOU WITH AI DRIVEN ROBOTICS. RESISTANCE IS FUTILE,
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GOLD,DRUGS AND GUNS. SLAVERY.
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FACE RECOGNITION AND DRONES WILL KEEP YOU IN LINE
.A BRIEF AND BROAD STROKES HISTORY OF SOCIALIST TOTALIARIAN REGIMES FROM 1645 TO1970. BLOOD, MURDER, TORTURE,FAILED ECONOMY,MISERY,RAPE,WHOLESALE SLAUGHTER OF NNOCENTS.
GOLD,DRUGS AND GUNS. SLAVERY.
DNA AND TRANS HUMANISM https://www.brighteon.com/94f71e15-f7f5-4f9e-8dbe-e2cb0b46f6f6
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