Brighteon Broadcast News WEEKEND edition - Nov 15, 2025 - Robert Scott Bell, bio-compatible architecture, virtual cashiers and AI-augmented workers
3684 views • 1 day ago

Register free at https://brightu.com to watch the full Bio-Veda 2D > 3D BioTecture Draft & Build Class


- Brighteon Broadcast News Introduction and Interview Preview

- Black Friday Sale and AI Tools Promotion

- Impact of AI on Jobs and Skills

- The Role of AI in Education and Skill Development

- AI and Workforce Reductions in 2026

- The Future of Work and AI Skills

- Interview with Elon Sudberg from Alchemist Labs

- Upcoming Interviews and Events

- Special Report on Using AI Positively

- Conclusion and Call to Action

- Re-establishing Basic Human Knowledge

- Historical Context of Mechanized Agriculture

- Challenges and Opportunities in Technology Adoption

- Open Source AI and Information Freedom

- The Role of AI in Decentralized Living

- The Impact of AI on Human Interaction and Value Systems

- The Future of Human Knowledge and Technology

- The Role of AI in Decentralized Living

- The Impact of AI on Human Interaction and Value Systems

- The Future of Human Knowledge and Technology

- Earthship Construction and Waterfall Feature

- Hyper Adobe and Earthship

- Cost and Labor Considerations

- Material and Labor Availability

- Teaching and Construction Methods

- Passive Cooling and Heating Strategies

- Community Building and Future Vision

- Automation and Advanced Construction Techniques

- Final Thoughts and Invitation for Collaboration


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


