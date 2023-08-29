WHY? -⚡️Every Time the Russian National Guard Servicemen Pass Through This Little Town Near Donetsk - Kids Run Out to Hang Out and Give Food to the Soldiers ❤️

⚡️Every time the Russian National Guard servicemen pass through this little town near Donetsk, kids run out to hang out and give food to the soldiers.
This time, the soldiers returned with gifts and met the kids' parents.
