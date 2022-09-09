Create New Account
268 - Am Ende der Irrenanstalt
9743 views
Savannah Nobel
Published 2 months ago |

Es gibt 2 Fassungen dieser Anordnung.

Die erste vom 20.8. und "zähle 30 Tage"

ist nicht mehr auffindbar.

Und die vom 23.8. mit der Deadline 30.9.22

Wir werden sehen ...


UPDATE: das Reptil soll am 19. verscharrt werden

(das war zum Zeitpunkt des Videos noch nicht bekannt).


Die Ablenkung:

Heizöl im Wasser

https://ria-ru.translate.goog/20220906/zaes-1814831932.html?_x_tr_sl=ru&_x_tr_tl=de&_x_tr_hl=de&_x_tr_pto=wapp


Die Bedeutung der Zahl 19

https://biblehub.com/hebrew/19.htm



ww3aloisirlmaier

