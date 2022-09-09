268 - Am Ende der Irrenanstalt

Es gibt 2 Fassungen dieser Anordnung.
Die erste vom 20.8. und "zähle 30 Tage"
ist nicht mehr auffindbar.
Und die vom 23.8. mit der Deadline 30.9.22
Wir werden sehen ...
UPDATE: das Reptil soll am 19. verscharrt werden
(das war zum Zeitpunkt des Videos noch nicht bekannt).
Die Ablenkung:
Heizöl im Wasser
https://ria-ru.translate.goog/20220906/zaes-1814831932.html?_x_tr_sl=ru&_x_tr_tl=de&_x_tr_hl=de&_x_tr_pto=wapp
Die Bedeutung der Zahl 19
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/19.htm
