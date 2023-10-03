Create New Account
ALTERING DNA TO FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE WITH “PRECISION MICROBIOME EDITING”…WHAT COULD GO WRONG?
Alex Hammer
Published 15 hours ago

CRISPR is a newly developed technology that allows its creators to edit the DNA in living organisms. Jennifer Doudna earned the Nobel Prize for her work in this field and she recently explained in a Ted Talk that her team is pioneering a brand new field of science -- precision microbiome editing -- that uses CRISPR in an effort to solve seemingly insurmountable problems like asthma, Alzheimer's and “climate change.”


Meanwhile the National Beef Association (NBA), the main lobbying organization for the British beef industry, believes that the longer a cow lives, the more carbon emissions they are responsible for so therefore they should be killed at younger ages.


In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest developments with this technology that plans to alter the DNA of the cows we eat “to fight climate change”, and also where this technology may be heading to in the very near future if left unchecked.


Sources:


https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1708866832864842199


https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/over-277000-vaccinated-covid-19-cases-hidden-cdc-2021-newly-obtained-files-show


https://www.ted.com/talks/jennifer_doudna_crispr_s_next_advance_is_bigger_than_you_think?rss=172BB350-0207


https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/chinese-team-behind-dangerous-human-animal-gene-manipulation-says-it-could-lead-radiation


https://sentientmedia.org/the-beef-industrys-latest-climate-solution-kill-cows-younger/


https://cowboystatedaily.com/2023/06/02/to-fight-climate-change-ireland-may-slaughter-200-000-cows-are-us-herds-next/


https://www.agweb.com/news/livestock/dairy/ireland-proposes-culling-200000-cows-help-meet-climate-goals-farmers-push-back


