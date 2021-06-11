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Election integrity heats up as states take action
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350 views • June 11, 2021
A leading expert in election law from the Heritage Foundation said election integrity remains one of the most important issues to tackle ahead of the 2022 midterms. One America's Christina Bobb has more.
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