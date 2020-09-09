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Rico Brouwer: European Lockdowns & Julian Assange's Kangaroo Court
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6 views • September 09, 2020
Journalist and podcaster Rico Brouwer joins us from the Netherlands to discuss the lockdown protests in Berlin and The Hague and the undemocratic conduct of both the government and media. He also gives us an update on what is happening with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's extradition hearing which has recently resumed and is looking to be pretty much a kangaroo court.
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Show Notes
Dutch Police Arrest 27 After Third Day of Rioting in The Hague https://sputniknews.com/europe/202008151080180296-dutch-police-arrest-27-after-third-day-of-rioting-in-the-hague
DAY ONE OF ASSANGE HEARING: Dramatic Opening Day; First Witness Testifies After Judge Denies Adjournment to January https://consortiumnews.com/2020/09/08/day-one-of-assange-hearing-dramatic-opening-dayj-first-witness-testifies-after-judge-denies-adjournment-tol-january
DAY TWO OF ASSANGE HEARING: US Tries to Narrow its Espionage Charge to Only Naming Informants; Defense Witness Crumbles Under Cross Examination https://consortiumnews.com/2020/09/08/day-two-of-assange-hearing-us-tries-to-narrow-its-espionage-charge-to-only-naming-informants-defense-witness-crumbles-under-cross-examination
Websites
Potkaars https://potkaars.nl
Rico Brouwer Twitter https://www.twitter.com/ricobrouwer
Potkaars Twitter https://www.twitter.com/potkaars
Many Stream Media http://manystream.media
About Rico Brouwer and Potkaars
Potkaars is citizen journalism via podcast with a candle in a jar, a guitar, a webcam (for those who want an image) and integrally recorded conversations with guests and a positive story. They are made by Rico Brouwer from Almere. Usually in my studio at home, sometimes on location such as at a demonstration. Since the 2008 financial crisis, I've been trying to read and listen to podcasts a lot to find out and understand what's going on around me in the world you don't hear about on TV. The podcast has existed since December 20, 2018 with a broadcast every week about activism, (geo) politics and what is current. "Potkaars - talk to everyone" who does things, activists and specialists who provide interpretation. People who give me hope. Potkaars is the report of my search.
After my training as a Social Pedagogical Counselor I worked in ICT at ao. Tridion, ING, the Academic Computing Center Amsterdam and as a teacher at Global Knowledge.
The crisis in 2008 changed my view of the world and it brought me back to school. In 2014 I became an activist. The reason was when - after Edward Snowden - Bolivian President Evo Morales' plane was grounded in the EU on behalf of the United States because Morales joked that he might grant Snowden asylum and take him with him from Moscow.
"If the power in the Netherlands lies in The Hague, then perhaps the way to make things better is through politics?'' I would try and so I became a politician in the 2017 House of Representatives elections: candidate # 3 and campaign leader for the Pirate Party. After those elections, I continued as an activist with "Real Fairytales". In music these are the reverse of fake news: the difficult themes in fun songs.
In 2018 I became a journalist. Now I do interviews with specialists on all subjects from all over the world. What my guests share is a message of hope.
I am writing a book about and with whistleblowers and live with my wife, our two children and the dog Sachi - in the Verzetwijk of Almere.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Dutch Police Arrest 27 After Third Day of Rioting in The Hague https://sputniknews.com/europe/202008151080180296-dutch-police-arrest-27-after-third-day-of-rioting-in-the-hague
DAY ONE OF ASSANGE HEARING: Dramatic Opening Day; First Witness Testifies After Judge Denies Adjournment to January https://consortiumnews.com/2020/09/08/day-one-of-assange-hearing-dramatic-opening-dayj-first-witness-testifies-after-judge-denies-adjournment-tol-january
DAY TWO OF ASSANGE HEARING: US Tries to Narrow its Espionage Charge to Only Naming Informants; Defense Witness Crumbles Under Cross Examination https://consortiumnews.com/2020/09/08/day-two-of-assange-hearing-us-tries-to-narrow-its-espionage-charge-to-only-naming-informants-defense-witness-crumbles-under-cross-examination
Websites
Potkaars https://potkaars.nl
Rico Brouwer Twitter https://www.twitter.com/ricobrouwer
Potkaars Twitter https://www.twitter.com/potkaars
Many Stream Media http://manystream.media
About Rico Brouwer and Potkaars
Potkaars is citizen journalism via podcast with a candle in a jar, a guitar, a webcam (for those who want an image) and integrally recorded conversations with guests and a positive story. They are made by Rico Brouwer from Almere. Usually in my studio at home, sometimes on location such as at a demonstration. Since the 2008 financial crisis, I've been trying to read and listen to podcasts a lot to find out and understand what's going on around me in the world you don't hear about on TV. The podcast has existed since December 20, 2018 with a broadcast every week about activism, (geo) politics and what is current. "Potkaars - talk to everyone" who does things, activists and specialists who provide interpretation. People who give me hope. Potkaars is the report of my search.
After my training as a Social Pedagogical Counselor I worked in ICT at ao. Tridion, ING, the Academic Computing Center Amsterdam and as a teacher at Global Knowledge.
The crisis in 2008 changed my view of the world and it brought me back to school. In 2014 I became an activist. The reason was when - after Edward Snowden - Bolivian President Evo Morales' plane was grounded in the EU on behalf of the United States because Morales joked that he might grant Snowden asylum and take him with him from Moscow.
"If the power in the Netherlands lies in The Hague, then perhaps the way to make things better is through politics?'' I would try and so I became a politician in the 2017 House of Representatives elections: candidate # 3 and campaign leader for the Pirate Party. After those elections, I continued as an activist with "Real Fairytales". In music these are the reverse of fake news: the difficult themes in fun songs.
In 2018 I became a journalist. Now I do interviews with specialists on all subjects from all over the world. What my guests share is a message of hope.
I am writing a book about and with whistleblowers and live with my wife, our two children and the dog Sachi - in the Verzetwijk of Almere.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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