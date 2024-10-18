CALL FOR AMERICANS TO CANCEL KELLOGG’S AFTER HISTORIC PROTEST

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week, “The Highwire” live streamed a historic rally led by the Food Babe, Vani Hari, along with over a thousand protesters who marched to Kellogg’s headquarters in Battle Creek, Michigan. There they delivered more than 400,000 signed petitions demanding harmful food dyes and the chemical preservative BHT be removed from their cereals in the US, like it is internationally. The cereal giant’s refusal to meet with petitioners has resulted in a countrywide call to cancel Kellogg’s.
#FoodBabe #VaniHari #Kelloggs #CancelKelloggs #FrootLoops