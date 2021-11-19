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45-year-old woman experiences convulsions, partial paralysis days after Pfizer shot
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250 views • November 19, 2021
Angelia Desselle was completely healthy, like nearly all people in her age group, and worked for many years in health care. She said that she had no pressures to take the jab, but today is warning everyone to not experience what she is going through.
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