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Infowars Europe Correspondent: No Country Is Safe From COVID-19 Lockdowns, Only Way Out Is To Resist Locally
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100 views • April 16, 2021
Dan Lyman joins the show to give an update to the state of lockdowns in Europe on the wake of the halting of both the Johnson & Johnson and the Astra-Zeneca vaccine.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6079d00245087729a6cb01b4
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6079d00245087729a6cb01b4
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