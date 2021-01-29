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The Truth About The Bastille Day Terrorist Attack | Nice, France
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81 views • January 29, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3348/the-truth-about-the-bastille-day-terrorist-attack-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3328-the-truth-about-the-bastille-day-terrorist-attack
As France was celebrating Bastille Day – a holiday which signifies the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution of 1789 – keys were placed into the ignition of a large truck which would soon be turned into a murder weapon.
As people watched fireworks during celebrations in the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France – a large truck smashed through crowd of men, women and children, killing eighty people and injuring at least a hundred more.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/bastille-day-terrorist-attack
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3348/the-truth-about-the-bastille-day-terrorist-attack-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3328-the-truth-about-the-bastille-day-terrorist-attack
As France was celebrating Bastille Day – a holiday which signifies the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution of 1789 – keys were placed into the ignition of a large truck which would soon be turned into a murder weapon.
As people watched fireworks during celebrations in the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France – a large truck smashed through crowd of men, women and children, killing eighty people and injuring at least a hundred more.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/bastille-day-terrorist-attack
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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