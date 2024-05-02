Arizona GOP Declares Covid-19 Injections Biological and Technological Weapons!

(May 1, 2024) The Arizona Republican Party is now the second state Republican Party (after Florida) to pass the ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution and declare the Covid-19 injections ‘biological and technological weapons’. Emerald Robinson is joined by Dr. Joe Sansone to discuss the ongoing efforts to get them pulled off the market, and ultimately bring those responsible for committing this global genocide to account.
Dr. Joe Sansone’s article: “BREAKING: Arizona Republican Party Declares Covid-19 Injections Biological and Technological Weapons, Passed Ban the Jab Resolution!”: https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/breaking-arizona-republican-party
Full show: ‘The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson’: https://frankspeech.com/Video/az-gop-adopts-resolution-to-ban-the-jab
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.