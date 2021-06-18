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6/17 Close of Show Comments, WARNING of possible attacks by FBI at Rallies, Fake Biden Regime Videos, and Jesus
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32 views • June 18, 2021
6/17/21 Close of show commentary, including a wrap up of all the items we explore in more detail in the full show. Featured today: FBI terrorists, the fake news charade, and how Jesus can help. A mini deep dive on WHY God came here as Jesus.
WATCH THE WHOLE SHOW ON RUMBLE:
https://rumble.com/vioumt-61721-masks-tested-to-horrific-findings-fbi-terrorists-irs-admits-dems-hate.html
WHERE TO FIND ME:
Join my Telegram Chat Group: If you do nothing else, do this.
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Got Qs? Ask in the Telegram Group.
Livestreaming M-F 3pm pacific (links below):
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Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/evantalks/live
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/realevantalks
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/realevantalks
Replays posted nightly:
Website: https://www.evantalks.com
Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/user/evantalks
Rumble short link option: https://evantalks.com/rumble
I don't always have time to pull and edit shorter clips from the livestreams, but when I do I will post them to my Brighteon channel:
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/evantalks
Brighteon short link option: https://evantalks.com/brighteon
WATCH THE WHOLE SHOW ON RUMBLE:
https://rumble.com/vioumt-61721-masks-tested-to-horrific-findings-fbi-terrorists-irs-admits-dems-hate.html
WHERE TO FIND ME:
Join my Telegram Chat Group: If you do nothing else, do this.
https://t.me/evantalkschat
Got Qs? Ask in the Telegram Group.
Livestreaming M-F 3pm pacific (links below):
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/evantalks/live
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/evantalks/live
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/realevantalks
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/realevantalks
Replays posted nightly:
Website: https://www.evantalks.com
Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/user/evantalks
Rumble short link option: https://evantalks.com/rumble
I don't always have time to pull and edit shorter clips from the livestreams, but when I do I will post them to my Brighteon channel:
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/evantalks
Brighteon short link option: https://evantalks.com/brighteon
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