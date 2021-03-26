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Soft questions, softer Biden | Sean Spicer
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THE WHITE HOUSE: Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer goes off on President Biden and his administration, the 'softballs' of questions that were thrown to him in his press conference, and over the issues that the president and reporters flat-out ignored. - via Spicer & Co., weekdays at 6PM ET on Newsmax TV
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