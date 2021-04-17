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Infinite Dimensions - Stratocaster and Handpan
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53 views • April 17, 2021
Here is a 115 bpm improvisation on my hijaz handpan. I basically played the improvisation to a metronome to stay in time so I could add drums easier later on. The rest of the drums are via my Roland Handsonic and include a djembe, shakers, toms, tabla and cymbols. The final track is on my Fender Stratocaster Plus with a tape delay and a bit of overdrive via my Axe FX II.
Thanks for listening :-)
Thanks for listening :-)
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