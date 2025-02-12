Ignore the Court? The Real Checks and Balances in the Founders Constitution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Constitution is supreme - not acts of Congress, not a president’s views, and not court opinions. The Framers repeatedly affirmed this. So, who decides when the Constitution is violated? For the Founders, the answer was everyone. And that’s the key to what we’re covering in this episode - how real checks and balances were designed to work.
Path to Liberty: February 12, 2025