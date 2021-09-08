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Dr Charles Hoffe: 62% of COVID-Vaccinated Have BLOOD CLOTS 💉
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155 views • September 08, 2021
Dr Charles Hoffe in this well known BOMBSHELL interview where the world found out that over 60% of all COVID-19 vaccinated people have THOUSANDS of microscopic blood clots all over the body. This is a recipe for long term destruction of health. Sometimes also short term. If blood clots occur in bad places, you could get SEVERE symptoms. You might even die... Originally aired at http://www.lauralynn.tv on July 6th 2021.
Mirror: http://www.lauralynn.tv/2021/07/lytton-crisis-and-important-info-you.html
Mirror: http://www.lauralynn.tv/2021/07/lytton-crisis-and-important-info-you.html
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