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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:: Ecclesiastes 3:5-8, 20210822
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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, August 22, 2021: Ecclesiastes 3:5-8
O my Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ through His atoning blood sacrifice on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins.
Heavenly Father, Your Holy Scriptures remind me that to everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under Heaven. Therefore, I shall not fret myself because of evildoers, as Your Holy Spirit will direct me during:
5 A time to cast away stones to reveal Your path, and a time to gather stones to build the walls of Jerusalem and my spiritual life through daily meditation on Your Word;
a time to embrace a new soul and a prodigal, and a time to refrain from embracing a false brother or sister, a blasphemer, and one who departs from Faith in Christ;
6 A time to gain spiritual discernment, and a time to lose the burden and the sin which ensnares me so I can run with persistence endurance the spiritual race to Heaven;
a time to keep Your Gospel, and a time to throw away the works of the flesh;
7 A time to tear the idols of disobedience in my life, and a time to sew the fruit of Your Spirit with virtue, knowledge, godliness, and brotherly kindness;
a time to keep silence when falsely accused, and a time to speak the Truth of the Gospel of Grace;
8 A time to love my enemies, bless those who curse me, do good to those who hate me, and pray for those who spitefully use me and persecute me, and a time to hate sin;
a time of prayer, fasting, and putting on Your whole spiritual armor, and a time of enjoying Your divine Peace, which surpasses all understanding and guards my heart and mind through Christ Jesus.
Thank you, Holy Father, for revealing to me the hidden truth of Your Eternal Salvation, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Ecclesiastes 3:5-8 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected]
Sunday, August 22, 2021: Ecclesiastes 3:5-8
O my Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ through His atoning blood sacrifice on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins.
Heavenly Father, Your Holy Scriptures remind me that to everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under Heaven. Therefore, I shall not fret myself because of evildoers, as Your Holy Spirit will direct me during:
5 A time to cast away stones to reveal Your path, and a time to gather stones to build the walls of Jerusalem and my spiritual life through daily meditation on Your Word;
a time to embrace a new soul and a prodigal, and a time to refrain from embracing a false brother or sister, a blasphemer, and one who departs from Faith in Christ;
6 A time to gain spiritual discernment, and a time to lose the burden and the sin which ensnares me so I can run with persistence endurance the spiritual race to Heaven;
a time to keep Your Gospel, and a time to throw away the works of the flesh;
7 A time to tear the idols of disobedience in my life, and a time to sew the fruit of Your Spirit with virtue, knowledge, godliness, and brotherly kindness;
a time to keep silence when falsely accused, and a time to speak the Truth of the Gospel of Grace;
8 A time to love my enemies, bless those who curse me, do good to those who hate me, and pray for those who spitefully use me and persecute me, and a time to hate sin;
a time of prayer, fasting, and putting on Your whole spiritual armor, and a time of enjoying Your divine Peace, which surpasses all understanding and guards my heart and mind through Christ Jesus.
Thank you, Holy Father, for revealing to me the hidden truth of Your Eternal Salvation, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Ecclesiastes 3:5-8 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected]
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