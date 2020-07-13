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Finally! Trump Takes Action Against Fauci/WHO & The Covid-19 Psychological Bioweapon Attack - FULL SHOW 7/13/20
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292 views • July 13, 2020
The pendulum is starting to swing in the other direction as Americans turn against globalist-fueled mass outrage! Tune in as we break down Trump’s new-found strength to take on his enemies and defend the United States. Will he be enough to turn the tide that’s beating down on the US? One thing is certain, however: the heartbeat of America is YOU.
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http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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