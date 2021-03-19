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광야의 소리 6,554(시대읽기)영문해설(큰성바벨론심판 그리고 소망의 날은 오는가)사순절은 성경적인가 유월절만 있는가 사단의 누룩과 설교와 사이비들 귀신의 말장난을 섞지 말라
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1 view • March 19, 2021
Psa 23:4 내가 사망의 음침한 골짜기로 다닐지라도 해를 두려워하지 않을 것은 주께서 나와 함께 하심이라 주의 지팡이와 막대기가 나를 안위하시나이다
Psa 23:5 주께서 내 원수의 목전에서 내게 상을 베푸시고 기름으로 내 머리에 바르셨으니 내 잔이 넘치나이다
Psa 23:6 나의 평생에 선하심과 인자하심이 정녕 나를 따르리니 내가 여호와의 집에 영원히 거하리로다
Psa 23:5 주께서 내 원수의 목전에서 내게 상을 베푸시고 기름으로 내 머리에 바르셨으니 내 잔이 넘치나이다
Psa 23:6 나의 평생에 선하심과 인자하심이 정녕 나를 따르리니 내가 여호와의 집에 영원히 거하리로다
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