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Family Ranching Operations Violated by Administrative Rule Making
Patriots on Fire
Patriots on Fire
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30 views • March 28, 2022
https://danhappel.com/family-ranching-operations-violated-by-administrative-rule-making/
In this episode we talk about what's going on in this country and how they're using rules of administrative agency's to try and supersede the law.

Guest: Nathan Descheemaeker is a Senior Research Associate and Policy Analyst specializing in federal and local government administrative procedures, land and natural resource policymaking, local governmental relations, and program management. Nathan has worked with local governments to identify and challenge attacks on small farm and ranch operations facing increased pressure and regulation by forces and groups outside of Montana, and many times outside of the Untied States. Nathan and his family raise registered feeder calves in Central Montana.

Guest: Debbie Bacigalupi -is a Californian cattle rancher who is in-demand throughout the west as an educational speaker on Agenda 21, the 2030 Agenda, Cap and Trade, Sustainable Development, property rights, dams and water rights, “conservation” and other related issues.

She attends many conferences including the 2012 United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development, COP21 and the 2015 UN Paris Climate Change Confernece, COP24, Navigating the American Carbon World on Cap and Trade, the Western Governors Association Crucial Habitat Conferences, and many Fish and Wildlife meetings and hearings on the Endangered Species Act.

Ms. Bacigalupi co-produced and/or inspired timely documentaries: Blue, No Water No Farmer No Food, and Wolves in Government Clothing – all focusing on how aggressive environmental policy is harming rural America.
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agenda 2030family farmsdan happelranchesconectting the dots
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