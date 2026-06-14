Accountability Has Arrived

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Top DOJ Official Issues Huge Threat To Corrupt Dems
* The communists are not sorry for what they did.
* Full speed ahead for them.
* The Democrat Party is the largest, most powerful criminal organization there has ever been on planet Earth.
The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (9 June 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7b2266-top-doj-official-issues-huge-threat-to-corrupt-democrats.html