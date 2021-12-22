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Alternative Principles for Health by : adrian
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65 views • December 22, 2021
A reading of the inner cover, dedication and the introduction of my book.
I have been gathering data and researching the subjects since 2001. That said it took me 56 years to write the book.
You can learn more about it here:
https://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
I have been gathering data and researching the subjects since 2001. That said it took me 56 years to write the book.
You can learn more about it here:
https://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
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