Harnwell: Biden is executing “the longest Fuck You in history” against the American people

Biden flew to Kiev and extolled democracy while standing next to a man who banned eleven opposition parties and prohibited (or requisitioned) all major media that was not already controlled by him.
And then this total sociopath — who refuses even to visit East Palestine — pledged half a billion dollars worth of military aid — in addition to the $113bn already committed — all paid for by you.
