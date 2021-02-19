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The Link Between Obesity, Type 2 Diabetes, Lipids, and Cardiovascular Disease: Metabolic Syndrome Explained
Finding Genius Podcast
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53 views • February 19, 2021
What is Metabolic Syndrome and how is it related to obesity and Type 2 Diabetes? Vivian Tran, Ph.D. candidate in the Vascular Biology and Immunopharmacology group at La Trobe University, shares what her studies on mice have revealed about Metabolic Syndrome, the cardiovascular complications of Diabetes, and the risk factors of obesity.

Listen to learn more about:

The differences in fat distribution between men and women and the associated obesity risks
Whether or not obesity should be considered a Type 2 Diabetes cause
The different types of fat cells and which type is more dangerous to your health

Metabolic Syndrome is not one disease; it is a group of medical conditions that occur together in the same person. These conditions include high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, Type 2 Diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol. Due to rising rates of obesity, it is estimated that nearly one third of the U.S. population suffers from Metabolic Syndrome.

Vivian has set out to find the answers to questions including why more men than women die from Metabolic Syndrome related cardiovascular events when more women than men are diagnosed with the disease. Could this be due to the difference in fat distribution and the presence of subcutaneous versus visceral fat cells in men and women?

Vivian explains the differences in the health risks associated with belly fat in comparison to fat on other areas of the body and the dangerous of visceral fat, which can attach itself to internal organs. Her research on the role of fat tissue surrounding blood vessels and how it affects vascular function in those with Metabolic Syndrome could lead to major advancements in the prevention of cardiovascular disease in those who suffer from it.

For more information follow Vivian on Twitter at https://twitter.com/vivianvtran

Available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/2Os0myK
Keywords
obesitytype 2 diabetesmetabolic syndrome
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