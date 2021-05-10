© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TERA Speedpaint: Lady Tanly, the first Elin Brawler Fanart
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • May 10, 2021
Fanart of Tanly, the first Elin brawler in the popular MMO, TERA.The artwork depicted shows Tanly receiving a pair of gloves, from Marda, a female human brawler. At that moment, Tanly found her place in the world...as a fighter.
Follow me on Social Media:
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
Programs Used:Krita Portable(art) & Filmora Scrn
Music: "Marrakesch" by Phillip Gross, originated from Free Music Archive.
Follow me on Social Media:
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
Programs Used:Krita Portable(art) & Filmora Scrn
Music: "Marrakesch" by Phillip Gross, originated from Free Music Archive.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.