Morning Manna - October 15, 2025 - Proverbs 14:21-23 - The Blessed Work of Mercy and Labor

Proverbs 14:21–23 reveals the moral architecture of daily life—how compassion, intention, and diligence align with divine blessing. To despise a neighbor is sin, but to show mercy to the poor brings happiness. Those who scheme evil wander in error, while those who devise good inherit God’s mercy and truth. Every kind of honest labor bears profit, yet idle talk ends in poverty. This Morning Manna teaching with Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examines the sacred connection between mercy and work, showing how righteousness is proved not in speech but in tangible action.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





