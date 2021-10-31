© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Protect Our Children Protest at Mayor Blangiardi's Residence - 2021-10-29
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • October 31, 2021
On October 29, 2021 dozens of people protested outside Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi's residence who has failed to schedule a town hall meeting with the people and continues to push experimental injections on our children.
Abrien Aguirre's GoFundMe page:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-abrien-and-his-family
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Honolulu #Mayor #RickBlangiardi
Abrien Aguirre's GoFundMe page:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-abrien-and-his-family
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Honolulu #Mayor #RickBlangiardi
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.