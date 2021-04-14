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Migrant Center Admits There Is A Crisis At The Border
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0 view • April 14, 2021
Owen delivers new information regarding the migrant crisis on the Texas southern border. Organizations aiding in the crisis admit on their own website that there is a crisis at the border for decades.
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