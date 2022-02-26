© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Covid-19 Exploitation of Africa
Follow
0
Share
Report
172 views • February 26, 2022
It's not controversial to say that Africa has always been the continent of exploitation for the west. The crimes governments of the west and western NGOs have committed against the people of Africa could fill volumes, even just in the category of medical exploitation.
So it's not really surprising to see that, despite having very low levels of Covid (probably due to the fact that they didn't have a widespread vaccination campaign and the population was left alone to develop natural immunity), the west is pushing the Covid vaccine agenda on all of Africa. It's a currently little tapped market; millions of arms just waiting for their shots. While its spun as "helping disadvantaged countries," the push for widescale mRNA shots is just an extention of the way the west has always treated the continent.
As the Ghanaian historian of medicine Samuel Adu-Gyamfi wrote in December: “It should be up to African countries to determine their own public health goals, and Covid-19 is far from being the most serious public health concern in Africa today.”
Join us for this episode of Objective:Health as we look at the attempted importation of the hysterical Covid 'pandemic' into Africa. They don't need our stinking vaccines.
Show links:
The disease of modern medicine
https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/the-disease-of-modern-medicine
The Left-wing case against vaccine mandates
https://unherd.com/2022/01/the-left-wing-case-against-vaccine-mandates/
Rwanda forcibly vaccinating people against COVID, victims say
https://www.dw.com/en/rwanda-forcibly-vaccinating-people-against-covid-victims-say/a-60413978
Medical Colonialism: Pandemic Impacts and Vaccine Delivery
https://africanarguments.org/2021/12/medical-colonialism-pandemic-impacts-and-vaccine-delivery/
COVID cases 'drop significantly' in Africa: WHO
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-01-covid-cases-significantly-africa.html
South Africa’s ‘SAGE’ Tells Government: End Contact Tracing and Self-Isolation for Covid Because It’s Not Worth It
https://dailysceptic.org/2021/12/21/south-africas-sage-tells-government-end-contact-tracing-and-self-isolation-for-covid-because-its-not-worth-it/
South Africa’s hospitalization rate plunges amid Omicron wave
https://www.rt.com/news/543477-south-africa-covid19-omicron-strain/
Monsanto and Gates Foundation Push Genetically Engineered Crops on Africa
http://www.sott.net/article/231685-Monsanto-and-Gates-Foundation-Push-Genetically-Engineered-Crops-on-Africa
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
So it's not really surprising to see that, despite having very low levels of Covid (probably due to the fact that they didn't have a widespread vaccination campaign and the population was left alone to develop natural immunity), the west is pushing the Covid vaccine agenda on all of Africa. It's a currently little tapped market; millions of arms just waiting for their shots. While its spun as "helping disadvantaged countries," the push for widescale mRNA shots is just an extention of the way the west has always treated the continent.
As the Ghanaian historian of medicine Samuel Adu-Gyamfi wrote in December: “It should be up to African countries to determine their own public health goals, and Covid-19 is far from being the most serious public health concern in Africa today.”
Join us for this episode of Objective:Health as we look at the attempted importation of the hysterical Covid 'pandemic' into Africa. They don't need our stinking vaccines.
Show links:
The disease of modern medicine
https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/the-disease-of-modern-medicine
The Left-wing case against vaccine mandates
https://unherd.com/2022/01/the-left-wing-case-against-vaccine-mandates/
Rwanda forcibly vaccinating people against COVID, victims say
https://www.dw.com/en/rwanda-forcibly-vaccinating-people-against-covid-victims-say/a-60413978
Medical Colonialism: Pandemic Impacts and Vaccine Delivery
https://africanarguments.org/2021/12/medical-colonialism-pandemic-impacts-and-vaccine-delivery/
COVID cases 'drop significantly' in Africa: WHO
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-01-covid-cases-significantly-africa.html
South Africa’s ‘SAGE’ Tells Government: End Contact Tracing and Self-Isolation for Covid Because It’s Not Worth It
https://dailysceptic.org/2021/12/21/south-africas-sage-tells-government-end-contact-tracing-and-self-isolation-for-covid-because-its-not-worth-it/
South Africa’s hospitalization rate plunges amid Omicron wave
https://www.rt.com/news/543477-south-africa-covid19-omicron-strain/
Monsanto and Gates Foundation Push Genetically Engineered Crops on Africa
http://www.sott.net/article/231685-Monsanto-and-Gates-Foundation-Push-Genetically-Engineered-Crops-on-Africa
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.