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Intactivist Demonstration in Houston
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20 views • January 31, 2021
Why is the infant human male foreskin the ONLY normal, healthy, functional, non-renewing body part it's legal to cut off without the owner's consent? If he's allowed to grow up and choose for himself, he'll almost always choose to keep it all. What man wants less penis?
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