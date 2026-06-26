00:00 Strike drones of the 80th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Sever Group of Forces burned down an AFU Bogdana self-propelled artillery system in Sumy region.



00:12 Vostok Group's UAV operators hit assault groups and temporary deployment areas with enemy manpower in Zaporozhye region.



01:22 Drones of the Tsentr Group of Forces eliminated a Bogdana self-propelled artillery system and AFU hardware as well as covered positions with enemy manpower in Dobropolye direction.



02:50 Lancet loitering munitions of the Ivanovo Guards Airborne Formation (Dnepr Group of Forces) hit an AFU artillery gun deployed in a treeline in Orekhov direction of Zaporozhye region.



🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding, POW exchanged today:

❗️ One hundred and sixty Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime



One hundred sixty AFU POWs were returned as a result of the exchange.



Returned Russian servicemen are currently on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. The Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, Yana Lantratova is working with them.



When first aid and psychological assistance are provided, all servicemen released will be taken to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation at medical institutions of the Russian Ministry of Defence.



During the return of Russian servicemen from captivity, humanitarian mediation efforts were provided by the United Arab Emirates.



🔹 Russian Defence Ministry