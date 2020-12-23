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Dissecting Gavin Newsom's Interview + his Idiotic Statements -- Recall Newsom California
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58 views • December 23, 2020
Gavin Newsom did an interview with Kara Swisher of the New York Times which was laden with stupidity and arrogance regarding the state of affairs in California. We're going to tear it apart a little bit, And go through some of the statements that he made, to demonstrate the lack of coherent thought, and his complete mismanagement of the state, while trying to appear to be another slick politician. All the reasons to remove Gavin Newsom from the governorship Of California are there, and it's up to the residence of the state to do so.
#recallNewsom #recall #gavinnewsom
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#recallNewsom #recall #gavinnewsom
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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