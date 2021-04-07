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Watch Psaki CONFRONTED by Reporters DEMANDING to Know Why Biden Can’t Stop Lying
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260 views • April 07, 2021
Tayler Hansen from The Gateway Pundit reports, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was confronted about Biden spreading lies regarding Georgia’s new voter integrity law on Monday. Fox News reporter Peter Doocy pointed out that Joe Biden was given four Pinocchio’s by Washington Post fact-checkers for lying about Georgia’s new voting law.
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