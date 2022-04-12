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Jaski - "Chico's Singles Lounge" - Music [Funk/Jazz]
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14 views • April 12, 2022
Funk / Jazz band from Monmouth, NJ
Buy it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0016JZH5C/ref=ntt_mus_ep_dpi_1
Alex McDaniel - singer/guitar
Damien Ball - bass
Lew Rosengrant - drums
John Hopper - flute
Steve Tuzeneu - tenor sax
Jaski is a band born of pure, unadulterated Sauce. 'What is Sauce?' you may ask. Sauce is the stuff that makes your head nod, your booty shake and your mind quiver with aural goodness. A quintet from the New Jersey Shore, Jaski has spent the last few years playing venues and festivals all over the East Coast, spreading their own mixture of Funk-Jazz music across the land. Jaski has two albums of original music, dozens of reliable and surprising cover tunes, and new songs are always in development. Their music can be heard on numerous New Jersey radio stations, a compilation album, the Harley Davidson 100th Anniversary DVD, and elsewhere..... Jaski has shared bills with numerous national acts such as: Soulive, Medeski Martin & Wood, Topaz, Keller Williams, Karl Denson, Jimmy Cliff, The Roots and many others. With their first album, Jersey funksters Jaski have laid down the dirtiest, nastiest grooves for your enjoyment. Jaski is known for their big group vocals, high energy and jazzy turnarounds that will delight ears as well as your ass.
Buy it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0016JZH5C/ref=ntt_mus_ep_dpi_1
Alex McDaniel - singer/guitar
Damien Ball - bass
Lew Rosengrant - drums
John Hopper - flute
Steve Tuzeneu - tenor sax
Jaski is a band born of pure, unadulterated Sauce. 'What is Sauce?' you may ask. Sauce is the stuff that makes your head nod, your booty shake and your mind quiver with aural goodness. A quintet from the New Jersey Shore, Jaski has spent the last few years playing venues and festivals all over the East Coast, spreading their own mixture of Funk-Jazz music across the land. Jaski has two albums of original music, dozens of reliable and surprising cover tunes, and new songs are always in development. Their music can be heard on numerous New Jersey radio stations, a compilation album, the Harley Davidson 100th Anniversary DVD, and elsewhere..... Jaski has shared bills with numerous national acts such as: Soulive, Medeski Martin & Wood, Topaz, Keller Williams, Karl Denson, Jimmy Cliff, The Roots and many others. With their first album, Jersey funksters Jaski have laid down the dirtiest, nastiest grooves for your enjoyment. Jaski is known for their big group vocals, high energy and jazzy turnarounds that will delight ears as well as your ass.
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