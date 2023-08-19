Create New Account
VETS (ITALY 2023) "VACCINATED" ALL THE ANIMALS (AGAINST THE FASHIONABLE DISEASE) THEN THEY ALL DIED
Alex Hammer
Published Saturday

TOTAL IDIOT VETS (ITALY, JUN 2023) "VACCINATED" all the ANIMALS

(against "the fashionable disease") then they ALL DIED

Wow. This is staggering. Should tell you everything. A real medically-induced horror in ITALY

In Italian Piedmont there has been a "mysterious" loss of livestock. Do you know how it happened?


The veterinarian came in and vaccinated all the animals against "the fashionable disease," and then they all DIED.


(credit) NoAgendaLara

