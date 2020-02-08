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WILL JOHNSON INTERVIEWS DIAMOND AND SILK
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52 views • February 08, 2020
Feb 7, 2020

Unite America First

Will Johnson Interviews Diamond and Silk about President Trump, America, and how the Democrats have been controlling the black community for years. Both Diamond and Silk was at the State of the Union and saw first hand how the Democrats continued with their tantrums. They explain how President Trump is not racist and how they can prove it without a doubt.

They were also at the NFL Super Bowl game party with the President, which only a few were able to attend. If President Trump is racist, he is not good at it. They also talked about their Chit Chat Tour they are on and how they are reaching more hearts in America. I've made it clear that President Trump has to win in 2020, or the country is lost, not just for Trump supports for everyone in the country.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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