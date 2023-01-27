DEEPLY KNOWLEDGEABLE DOC/LAWYER DUO SPILL THE WHOLE TRUTH! - Pt 1

For more FREE content like this, go to the Freedom Portal at this link: https://fp-prod.thriveon.com/





For decades, Dr. Rima Laibow and attorney Ralph Fucetola have been at the cutting edge of health freedom and holistic healing through their Natural Solutions Foundation. Now they join forces and go deep with Foster on what’s really going on and what we can do about it. From GMOs and chemtrails to radiation and vax deceptions, they never hold back and now they’re cutting loose in the Freedom Portal.





Find out more about the Natural Solutions Foundation here: https://drrimatruthreports.com/





Find the Seven Principles of Humane Health Care here: http://www.opensourcetruth.com/the-seven-principles-of-humane-health-care/





Help organize at: https://preventgenocide2030.org/